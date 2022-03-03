In the original petitions, the farmers also opposed the scrapping of the Capital Region Development Authority Act and the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Act. Andhra Pradesh government subsequently repealed the two controversial laws but said it would bring them in a new form. The High Court on Thursday said it would continue hearing into the various other related petitions in the matter. The Amaravati Parirakshana Samiti leaders welcomed the High Court judgment and said it was a victory of people and farmers.