He also visited the hospital where the injured were being treated. He also asked the TDP leaders to ensure better medical care to the injured. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacting to the incident, said he was pained by the mishap and announced ₹two lakh ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased and ₹50,000 to those injured. "Pained by the mishap at a public meeting in Nellore, AP. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased and the injured would be given ₹50,000," PMO India said in a tweet.

