Andhra Pradesh: 4 people die due to electrocution while setting up banner, CM Naidu announces ₹5 lakh compensation

Four people died and one was injured due to electrocution while setting up event banners in Taatiparru, East Godavari. CM N Chandrababu Naidu announced 5 lakh compensation for the deceased's families and assured support for the injured's treatment.

Updated4 Nov 2024, 10:13 AM IST
For people died in Andhra Pradesh due to electrocution while putting up a banner, reported ANI on Monday.
For people died in Andhra Pradesh due to electrocution while putting up a banner, reported ANI on Monday.(HT)

Andhra Pradesh news: Four people lost their lives and another person was severely injured after they were electrocuted while setting up banners for an event in Taatiparru village of East Godavari district, reported ANI on Monday.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced a compensation of 5 lakhs for the next of kin of deceased people.

CM Naidu expressed shock over the incident and also instructed officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured person, reported ANI citing AP CMO. He also assured full support to the family members of the deceased people.

The Andhra Pradesh government announced a compensation of 5 lakh for families of each of the deceased.The Chief Minister stated that that the government would support the affected families and extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased, according to an official release by the Chief Minister's office.

The Chief Minister also instructed officials to ensure the injured receive better medical treatment. The tragedy took place in Taatiparru village in Undrajavaram mandal on Sunday, where four young men were electrocuted while preparing for the inauguration of a statue of Pappanna Goud, Andhra Pradesh police confirmed.

Inspector Srinivas Rao said that five individuals were affected during the preparation for the statue inauguration, leading to the four deaths while one person remains hospitalized

The victims, identified as Bolla Veerraju, Pamarthi Nagendra, Marishetti Manikantha, and Kasagani Krishna, were involved in setting up banners when the accident occurred.

(With inputs from ANI)

 

4 Nov 2024, 10:13 AM IST
