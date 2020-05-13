HYDERABAD : Coronavirus (covid-19) tests in Andhra Pradesh crossed the two lakh mark on Wednesday, even as 48 more people tested positive for novel virus on the same day in the state. With that, the total covid-19 patients in AP now stands at 2137, with 53% of the total patients having recovered after getting infected.

According to a bulletin from the state government, the latest cases in AP were detected from the districts of Ananthapur (3) Chittoor (11), East Godavari (4), Guntur (12) Krishna (3) and Kurnool (7), while the remaining eight others who tested positive for the virus are believed to be migrants. Another patient also succumbed to the virus on Wednesday, taking the total covid-19 death toll to 47 in AP.

Over the last few weeks, the state’s covid-19 numbers have been consistently on the rise on a day-to-day by about 50 to 80 case a day. However, the last three days have seen slightly lesser. Kurnool and Guntur districts in AP together account for nearly half or 46% (962) of covid-19 patients in AP.

Out of the total 13 districts, Kurnool (591) has the highest number of covid-19 cases, followed by Guntur (399), Krishna (349) and Chittoor (142). These four districts account for over 1400 of the total 2137 cases in AP. The latest 33 cases were detected from a pool of 9284 samples which were sent for testing.

Chief minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy also directed the officials to provide the emergency health services and said that the 108 ambulance services will be rolled out from July 1 along with two-wheeler services as part of the state’s effort to provide healthcare at peoples doorsteps.

During a high level review meeting on Wednesday, Jagan Mohan Reddy said that medical services should be provided for those suffering with chronic diseases and pregnant ladies, and that on 1 July, 1060 new vehicles of 108 ambulances would be launched along with the two-wheeler bikes to deliver medical services as part of the state government’s ‘Telemedicine’ programme.

Share Via