Andhra Pradesh: 6 people killed in fire at cracker factory in Konaseema

Six people have died and a further two were injured following a devastating fire at a licensed firecracker manufacturing unit in the Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, a police official has said.

The police suspect that the accident may have been caused by mishandling within the unit.

The district's Superintendent of Police, Rahul Meena, said that the manufacturing facility was operating with a valid licence.

"Yes, six bodies have been found. We are verifying the details of the bodies. I think it was a licensed unit only," Meena told PTI.

The two injured individuals have been taken to hospital for treatment. Investigations are ongoing to determine the precise cause of the blaze.

Rajasthan: Tanker collision triggers massive LPG cylinder blasts One person was killed and another injured on Tuesday night following a catastrophic collision on the busy Jaipur-Ajmer highway in Rajasthan, which triggered a chain of explosions involving dozens of cooking gas cylinders.

The incident occurred when a chemical-laden tanker rammed into a parked truck carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders. The impact immediately caused the tanker's cab to catch fire and cylinders to spill onto the road. Moments later, more than 40 cylinders began exploding in quick succession, causing widespread panic.

Officials confirmed on Wednesday that the tanker driver was tragically burnt alive in the blaze. Another man sustained injuries.

The resultant flames and thunderous explosions were visible and audible for several kilometres, with shrapnel from the cylinders found metres away from the crash site.

Authorities, including police from multiple stations, were rushed to the scene near the Dudu area, and traffic on the major motorway was immediately halted.

Jaipur Collector Dr Jitendra Soni told PTI that a team from Hindustan Petroleum had successfully removed the remaining cylinders, strictly following safety protocols to sanitise the area.