A tragic accident in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district led to the loss of live seven people including a seven-year-old child while 15 other people were injured. The incident occurred after a State Road Transport Corporation bus carrying around 40 passengers fell into the Sagar Canal in the early hours of Tuesday.

Initial probe by the police suggests that the passengers had hired the bus to attend a marriage function in Kakinada city and were returning from the function when they met with the incident.

Reportedly, police reached the spot and started the rescue operation upon receiving information about the accident. Injured passengers have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Darsi Sub Inspector Ramakrishna confirmed the reports about the accident. "More than 15 were severely injured and they are undergoing treatment at Darsi and Ongole hospitals . Let us hope there are no more casaulities" Ramakrishna was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He further noted that the cause of the incident is yet to be known and the rescue operation is still underway.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over the bus accident and expressed his condolences. In a tweet in Telugu, CMO Andhra Pradesh wrote, “Chief Minister Shri YS Jagan expressed shock over the RTC bus accident near Darshi in Prakasam district. Deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. The officials were directed to take measures to provide better medical services to the injured. They want to stand with the families of the dead."

(With inputs from ANI)