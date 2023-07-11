Andhra Pradesh: 7 dead, 15 injured after bus fell into a canal, CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy express ‘shock’1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 10:26 AM IST
Seven people, including a child, were killed and 15 others injured in a bus accident in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district. The bus fell into a canal while returning from a marriage function. The cause of the incident is still unknown and rescue operations are underway.
A tragic accident in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district led to the loss of live seven people including a seven-year-old child while 15 other people were injured. The incident occurred after a State Road Transport Corporation bus carrying around 40 passengers fell into the Sagar Canal in the early hours of Tuesday.
