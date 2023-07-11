Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over the bus accident and expressed his condolences. In a tweet in Telugu, CMO Andhra Pradesh wrote, “Chief Minister Shri YS Jagan expressed shock over the RTC bus accident near Darshi in Prakasam district. Deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. The officials were directed to take measures to provide better medical services to the injured. They want to stand with the families of the dead."

