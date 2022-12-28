Andhra Pradesh: 7 dead, 8 injured after stampede at Chandrababu Naidu's roadshow2 min read . Updated: 28 Dec 2022, 10:27 PM IST
The mishap happened when Chandrababu Naidu was addressing a road show in Kandukur town
AMARAVATI : Telegu Desam Party (TDP)'s national president N Chandrababu Naidu's roadshow in Amravati landed in tragedy, as seven people who had come to attend the event died after falling into a canal.