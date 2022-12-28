AMARAVATI : Telegu Desam Party (TDP)'s national president N Chandrababu Naidu's roadshow in Amravati landed in tragedy, as seven people who had come to attend the event died after falling into a canal.

Seven people died, including a woman, and eight others were injured after they fell in a drainage canal in Kandukur town in Nellore district, police said.

According to news reports, people had gathered in large numbers at the meeting venue for Leader of opposition N Chandrababu Naidu's road show. Naidu was addressing the crowd when the mishap happened.

There was some jostle among the public during the meeting, leading to stampede-like situation at the canal, they said based on initial information.

The Nellore Police has said the clear picture would emerge later.

The injured are undergoing treatment in hospital. Naidu who immediately cancelled the meeting announced ₹10 lakh to the kin of the deceased. He also asked the party leaders to ensure better medical care to the injured.

In an attempt to counter the Andhra Pradesh government, the TDP has decided to conduct state-wide programmes and demonstrations highlighting the ‘dire state of governance’, ‘issues faced by people, and the ‘downward trajectory’ of the state’s growth curve under the 3.5 years of the YSRCP regime by reaching out to households across the state through a door-to-door campaign.

(With agency inputs)