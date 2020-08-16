Amaravati: A total of 88 deaths and 8,012 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, informed the state's COVID nodal officer.

"In the last 24 hours, 48,746 samples were tested and out of them, 8,012 were positive. With this, the total number of cases in Andhra Pradesh increases to 2,89,829, including 85,945 active cases," the officer said.

Out of the 88 deaths that were reported in the last 24 hours with 10 each from Chittoor and East Godavari, nine each from Kurnool, Nellore, eight each from Anantapur and West Godavari, seven from Visakhapatnam, six each from Guntur and Kadapa, four each from Prakasam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and three from Krishna district.

So far, a total of 2,650 deaths have been reported in the state.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

