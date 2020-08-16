Andhra Pradesh: 88 deaths, 8,012 new COVID-19 cases reported

Out of the 88 deaths that were reported in the last 24 hours with 10 each from Chittoor and East Godavari, nine each from Kurnool, Nellore, eight each from Anantapur and West Godavari, seven from Visakhapatnam, six each from Guntur and Kadapa, four each from Prakasam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and three from Krishna district.