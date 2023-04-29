After the Andhra Pradesh Board announced the Class 11 and 12 results, nine students in the state have ended their lives after failing to clear the exams, a report by IANS has stated. The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education declared results for intermediate first year, second year and vocational courses on Wednesday.

According to reports more than 4.84 lakh first year students and 5.19 lakh second year students had registered for the IPE exams this year. The announcement of the AP result was made by state education minister Botcha Satyanarayana. About 61 percent students passed the Class 11 exams while the pass percentage of Class 12 was 72 per cent.

As per IANS report, a total of nine cases of students suicide cases has been reported since then. A seventeen years old B Tarun, student of intermediate first year from Srikakulam district, killed himself as he failed in most of the papers.

Another 16-year girl, A Akhilasree from Visakhapatnam's Trinadhapuram village committed suicide at her residence as she failed in some first year subjects.

Another case of suicide was reported from Visakhapatnam's Kancharapalem locality where an 18 year old boy B Jagadeesh ended his life as he failed in one of the subjects in Class 12.

Other two cases of suicide were reported from Chittoor district where Anusha, 17 and Babu (17) committed suicide due to failure in Class 11 and 12 respectively. Another seventeen year old T Kiran killed himself as he secured less marks in Class 11 exams.

Police and psychologists have appealed to students to desist from taking the extreme step as they have their entire life ahead of them and they can turn failure into success