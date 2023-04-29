Andhra Pradesh: 9 cases of student suicide reported after Manabadi Inter results. Details here1 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 12:04 PM IST
The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education has declared results for intermediate first year, second year and vocational courses.
After the Andhra Pradesh Board announced the Class 11 and 12 results, nine students in the state have ended their lives after failing to clear the exams, a report by IANS has stated. The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education declared results for intermediate first year, second year and vocational courses on Wednesday.
