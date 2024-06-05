Andhra Pradesh and Bihar bureaucrats may get plum postings at Centre
There are several trusted IAS officers who have closely worked with Nitish Kumar, and the Bihar CM may like to accommodate them in the central government
New Delhi: A change in the echelons of India’s top bureaucracy is anticipated in the coming days with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Janata Dal United (JDU) becoming key to government formation at the Centre, according to two senior bureaucrats who have served in the central government earlier.