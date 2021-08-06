The Andhra Pradesh board has declared Class 10 result. Results have been updated on the the official sites of the board. Students can access their results by visiting — bie.ap.gov.in.

Students can also check their results via SMS. Students have to type 'SSC' followed by their roll number and send it to 55352 or 56300.

Also, students can check their Class 10th result via SMS and on the Manabadi app.

Where to check AP Board Class 10th Results

bie.ap.gov.in

results.bie.ap.gov.in

results.apcfss.in

In June, the Andhra Pradesh government had canceled Class 10 and 12 exams after the Supreme Court took a serious view of the Covid pandemic situation.

Education Minister A Suresh said that they decided to cancel the exams as it was difficult to adhere to July 31 deadline set by the Supreme Court for completing the process.

The SC had told Andhra Pradesh government that it was not convinced of the precautionary measures suggested by the state for holding Class 12 board exams and had said unless satisfied that there will be no fatality due to COVID, it will not allow them.

Last month, the state government said that it decided to reopen schools from August 16 as coronavirus cases in the state hav been witnessing a decline for the past few weeks.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.