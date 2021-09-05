The Andhra Pradesh government appointed women directors for more than half of the posts on Saturday.

As per the statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office, the state government appointed a total of 481 directors in 47 corporations.

And, among the 481 appointments, women got into 52% of the posts. The AP government also appointed 58% of the candidates from SC/ST/BC and minority communities.

Reiterating the government's commitment towards the upliftment of minorities, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's office said that nearly 60% of posts in the state cabinet were given to candidates hailing from the SC/ST/BC and Minority communities.

"One Deputy Chief Minister post each has been given to the SC/ST/BC and Minority communities. Both the speakers of the Legislative Assembly and Council hail from the same communities. At least 50% of the Rajya Sabha MPs nominated by the present-day government belong to the BC community. Out of the 15 members nominated to the Legislative Council, a whopping 11 hail from the aforementioned communities," the CMO said in a statement.

As per the CMO, the Andhra Pradesh government has ensured that 50% of all nominated posts and contracts are dedicated to the SC/ST/BC and minority communities and 50% to women.

Further, the CMO office informed that 83% of the permanent posts in village and ward secretariats were secured by the SC/ST/BC and Minority communities.

Also, out of 137 posts of chairman of municipal corporations and Nagar Panchanayats, 50% were given to the SC/ST/BC and Minority communities, and 58% (79) to women.

