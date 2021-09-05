Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Andhra Pradesh appoints 481 directors; Women get 52 % posts

Andhra Pradesh appoints 481 directors; Women get 52 % posts

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo)
1 min read . 07:01 AM IST Livemint

  • The Andhra Pradesh government appointed a total of 481 directors in 47 corporations
  • The AP government also appointed 58% of the candidates from SC/ST/BC and minority communities

The Andhra Pradesh government appointed women directors for more than half of the posts on Saturday.

As per the statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office, the state government appointed a total of 481 directors in 47 corporations.

And, among the 481 appointments, women got into 52% of the posts.  The AP government also appointed 58% of the candidates from SC/ST/BC and minority communities.

Reiterating the government's commitment towards the upliftment of minorities, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's office said that nearly 60% of posts in the state cabinet were given to candidates hailing from the SC/ST/BC and Minority communities.

"One Deputy Chief Minister post each has been given to the SC/ST/BC and Minority communities. Both the speakers of the Legislative Assembly and Council hail from the same communities. At least 50% of the Rajya Sabha MPs nominated by the present-day government belong to the BC community. Out of the 15 members nominated to the Legislative Council, a whopping 11 hail from the aforementioned communities," the CMO said in a statement.

As per the CMO, the Andhra Pradesh government has ensured that 50% of all nominated posts and contracts are dedicated to the SC/ST/BC and minority communities and 50% to women.

Further, the CMO office informed that 83% of the permanent posts in village and ward secretariats were secured by the SC/ST/BC and Minority communities.

Also, out of 137 posts of chairman of municipal corporations and Nagar Panchanayats, 50% were given to the SC/ST/BC and Minority communities, and 58% (79) to women.

