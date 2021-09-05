Andhra Pradesh appoints 481 directors; Women get 52 % posts

"One Deputy Chief Minister post each has been given to the SC/ST/BC and Minority communities. Both the speakers of the Legislative Assembly and Council hail from the same communities. At least 50% of the Rajya Sabha MPs nominated by the present-day government belong to the BC community. Out of the 15 members nominated to the Legislative Council, a whopping 11 hail from the aforementioned communities," the CMO said in a statement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}