Andhra Pradesh asks Telangana's consent to exchange employees. Read here

The Andhra Pradesh government has asked neighbouring Telangana to give its consent for exchange of employees between the two states on a permanent basis
The Andhra Pradesh government has requested permission from neighbouring Telangana to permanently exchange employees between the two states in order to finally resolve a long-running issue following the state's bifurcation.
In a letter to his Telangana counterpart Somesh Kumar, Andhra Pradesh (AP) Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma stated that 1,808 of the state's workers were interested in moving to the neighbouring state. Similar to this, 1,369 Telangana employees had used their option to work in AP.
Sharma pointed out, “As far as employees are concerned, the reorganisation of the state was an unexpected event that impacted their lives and careers, affecting the work-life balance. Many employees who wanted to be in a particular state for various reasons like medical treatment, spouse employment, children’s education, etc., have been dislocated, leaving them in a state of dissatisfaction and despondency."
He said, a desirable corrective action is to address the worries of these employees on humanitarian grounds as a one-time measure.
The AP Chief Secretary said there was a clear picture before the governments for the first time of the magnitude of the problem. He claimed that after the AP government requested options from workers interested in moving to Telangana permanently, 1,808 of them chose to do so.
The AP government decided to issue no-objection certificate to these employees to go to Telangana, Sharma added.
He said, “By exchanging these employees through inter-state transfer, the two states can once for all settle a long-pending issue. I request you to convey the consent of Telangana government at an early date for the exchange of employees who exercised their option to go from one state to another on a permanent basis."
