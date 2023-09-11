Andhra Pradesh Live: Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu was arrested in a pre-dawn operation on Saturday at Nandyala for his alleged role in the multi-crore Skill Development Corporation scam. He was also produced in the ACB Court in Vijayawada on Sunday morning around 6 am. The TDP chief was then sent to 14 days judicial custody till 23 September in connection with the alleged corruption case. Catch all the live updates on Chandrababu Naidu's arrest here.

'Hope justice prevails', Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu supports arrested TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu Andhra Pradesh Bandh Updates: Sridhar Vembu, CEO of Zoho Corporation has extended his support for Chandrababu Naidu who was arrested in an alleged ₹371 crore scam in the AP Skill Development Corporation during 2014-2019. Read more here Share Via

Andhra Pradesh: List of cases registered against Chandrababu Naidu Andhra Pradesh Bandh Updates: Chandrababu Naidu has been arrested under relevant IPC sections, including Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), and 465 (forgery). In addition, AP CID has also invoked the Prevention of Corruption Act against him. Share Via

AP Skill Development Scam: Investigations reveal serious irregularities Andhra Pradesh Bandh Updates: Before any expenditure by private entities, the GoAP/APSSDC provided an advance of Rs. 371 Crores, representing the entire 10% commitment by the government, according to an official statement. Read more here Share Via

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu moved to Rajamundry Central jail Andhra Pradesh Bandh Updates: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu has been moved to Rajamundry Central prison after being remanded to 14 days of judicial custody in a corruption case. Heavy police security has been deployed at Rajamundry Central jail prior to the former CM’s remand. Share Via

‘This is just the beginning of exposing Chandrababu’, says Andhra Minister Roja Andhra Pradesh Bandh Updates: "This is just the beginning of exposing Chandrababu for his mistakes. Now we will expose all the mistakes made by Chandrababu. Chandrababu will not come out in any point in his life now. We will bring out every scandal in which he is involved. From 2014 to 2019 we have evidence of every mistake he made," Roja said. Share Via

Chandrababu Naidu underwent medical test before produced in court Andhra Pradesh Bandh Updates: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu underwent a medical test before being produced in court, at a hospital in Vijayawada, early Sunday, September 10, 2023. The former Andhra Pradesh chief minister was arrested in connection with the alleged Skill Development Corporation scam after a pre-dawn police operation at Gnanapuram in Nandyala on Saturday. View Full Image Vijayawada: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu underwent a medical test before being produced in court, at a hospital in Vijayawada, early Sunday. (PTI) Share Via

‘We have always protested against these undemocratic acts’, Jana Sena Party Andhra Pradesh Bandh Updates: A statement issued by JSP chief Pawan Kalyan, accused the ruling party YSRCP of resorting to “anti-social activities" in the state. It further alleged that the YSRCP government in the state is “harassing" the opposition parties. “The Janasena Party is expressing solidarity with the State Bandh called by the Telugu Desam Party on Monday (11-09-2023) in protest against the arrest of the Leader of the Opposition and the President of the Telugu Desam Party Nara Chandrababu Naidu. Janasena party has already condemned this arrest which is against the spirit of democracy," the statement said. Share Via

All you need to know about AP Skill Development Scam Andhra Pradesh Bandh Updates: The APSSDC was established in 2016 during the TDP government in Andhra Pradesh. The program focused on the empowerment of unemployed youth by providing skill training. Read more here Share Via

Jana Sena Party staged protest after Chandrababu Naidu arrest Andhra Pradesh Bandh Updates: Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan staged a protest after his convoy of vehicles was blocked by the Andhra Pradesh police, in NTR on Saturday. View Full Image NTR, Sept 10 (ANI): Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan staged a protest after his convoy of vehicles was blocked by the Andhra Pradesh police, in NTR on Saturday. (ANI Photo) ( Jana Sena party) Share Via

Andhra Pradesh Bandh in visuals | Watch Andhra Pradesh Bandh Updates: TDP called for a statewide bandh after TDP chief and ex-CM Chandrababu Naidu was sent for 14 days of custody. Former CM N Chandrababu Naidu was sent to judicial custody till September 23 in a corruption case yesterday. Share Via

Emotional TDP supporters break down after arrest of Chandrababu Naidu Andhra Pradesh Bandh Updates: Supporters of the Telugu Desam Party broke down following the arrest of their leader and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. The supporters sat on a hunger strike here against the arrest of Naidu in connection with an alleged multi-crore Skill Development Corporation scam. Share Via

Home-cooked food, medication for Chandrababu Naidu in Rajamahendravaram jail Andhra Pradesh Bandh Updates: Home-cooked food, medication, and a special room were among the amenities granted by a court to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for his fortnight-long stay in jail. An ACB Court here directed the superintendent of Rajamahendravaram central prison to accommodate 73-year-old Naidu separately in view of the purported threat to his life. The former CM is a Z-plus category security protectee. Share Via

Andhra Pradesh: Jana Sena Party extends support to state bandh called by TDP Andhra Pradesh Bandh Updates: Jana Sena Party (JSP) has extended its support to the state bandh called by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) over the arrest of party chief N Chandrababu Naidu in a corruption case. Share Via

Andhra Minister Roja celebrates after court remands TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu Andhra Pradesh Bandh Updates: State Tourism Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Roja was seen celebrating in front of her residence by bursting crackers after Vijayawada court remanded Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu to judicial custody in the corruption case. Share Via

Chandrababu Naidu Arrest: What is AP Skill Development Corruption Case? Explained Andhra Pradesh Bandh Updates: Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu was arrested at around 6 am from R K Function Hall at Gnanapuram in Nandyala town in an alleged Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation scam, the state police said on Saturday morning. Following this, several TDP leaders have also been placed under house arrest. Read more here Share Via

Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu produced in court Andhra Pradesh Bandh Updates: A day after being arrested in the AP Skill Development corruption case, Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu was produced in an Anti-Corruption Bureau court here on Sunday morning amid tight security. Read more here Share Via

Chandrababu Naidu Arrest: Court grants THESE amenities to ex-Andhra Pradesh CM Andhra Pradesh Bandh Updates: TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu who was sent to judicial custody till September 23, is getting amenities including home-cooked food, medication, and a special room in jail. These facilities have been granted to the TDP chief by a court. Share Via

Chandrababu Naidu sent to 14-day judicial custody in alleged multi-crore corruption case Andhra Pradesh Bandh Updates: Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief Chandrababu Naidu was sent to 14 days judicial custody till 23 September in connection to the multi-crore corruption case. Read more here Share Via