By that count, only two ministers, apart from the CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, were to be retained, however, he brought back 11 from the previous Cabinet
Andhra Pradesh state cabinet was reshuffled on Monday with 13 new faces being inducted, while 11 members were retianed from the earlier team. As many as 25 members of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's new Cabinet took the oath today at a public function in Amravati in front of Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan.
As was expected, nobody from the Legislative Council was taken into the new Cabinet. The fresh team was constituted based on caste and community lines, with the most berths going to backward classes. Two, including the Chief Minister, are from the minority communities, five from the Scheduled Castes and one from the Scheduled Tribes. Four each from the Reddy and the Kapu communities have also been inducted.
By that count, only two ministers, apart from the Chief Minister, were to be retained but Jagan, however, brought back 11 from the previous Cabinet, who were made to resign on April 7. The Cabinet has four women members, one up from the previous.
Amzath Basha Shaik Bepari and K Narayana Swamy, who served as Deputy Chief Ministers in the previous Cabinet, have been re-inducted.
Seniors like Botsa Satyanarayana, P R C Reddy, P Viswaroop, A Suresh and Buggana Rajendranath also secured a fresh berth.
S Appala Raju, Ch Venugopala Krishna, G Jayaram and T Vanita got a second chance, owing to caste calculations.
Film star R K Roja, serving her second term as an MLA, finally made it to the Cabinet.
Another senior leader Ambati Rambabu, who missed the bus in 2019, also managed it this time.
Gudivada Amarnath, P Rajanna Dora, B Mutyala Naidu, Dadisetti Ramalingeswara Rao, K V Nageswara Rao, K Satyanarayana, J Ramesh, V Rajani, M Nagarjuna, K Govardhan Reddy and Usha Sricharan were the others who became new ministers.
While forming his first cabinet in June 2019, CM Jagan had announced that he would revamp the cabinet in two and a half years (December 2021) and promised to bring 90% new faces and retain only 10% old faces.
