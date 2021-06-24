The Andhra Pradesh government has cancelled Class 10 and Class 12 board exams, informed Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh on Thursday. This comes just hours after the Supreme Court warned the state that it would be responsible if single fatality happened in case of examination. The Andhra government had told the top court that it wound conduct board exams in the state.

Earlier in the day, the apex court told Andhra Pradesh that it was not convinced of the precautionary measures suggested by the state for holding Class 12 board exams and said unless satisfied that there will be no fatality due to Covid, it will not allow them.

The court also said that it may also look into the aspect of compensation in case of a fatality like in many other states where ₹1 crore is given for the death due to infection.

A special bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari posed tough questions to the Andhra government on its decision to hold Class 12 board examinations and asked the standing counsel for the state to place before the court the “snapshot of the file" giving reasons to hold the test.

“We are not satisfied with the precautionary measures you will be taking for holding the exams. We are not convinced with the mechanism you have devised. Unless we are satisfied that you are able to conduct the examination without any fatality, we will not allow you to hold the examination," the bench was quoted as saying by PTI.

"We have to see the aspect of compensation in case of any fatality during the examination. Some States have given ₹1 crore compensation for death due to COVID. We can look at things through that aspect," it said.

The SC was hearing a plea seeking directions to state governments not to hold board exams in view of the pandemic. During the hearing, the court flagged its specific concern over accommodating 5,19,510 students in classrooms for the exams and said the state government says that maximum of 15 to 18 students will be in one class. “If we go by your figure then for 15 students per class, you will need 34,644 rooms and if we take 18 students per class then you will need 28,862 rooms. Tell us from where you get all these rooms," the bench said.

