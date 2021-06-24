Andhra Pradesh cancels Class 12 board exams after SC warning

The SC was hearing a plea seeking directions to state governments not to hold board exams in view of the pandemic. During the hearing, the court flagged its specific concern over accommodating 5,19,510 students in classrooms for the exams and said the state government says that maximum of 15 to 18 students will be in one class. “If we go by your figure then for 15 students per class, you will need 34,644 rooms and if we take 18 students per class then you will need 28,862 rooms. Tell us from where you get all these rooms," the bench said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}