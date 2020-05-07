At least eight people including a child died after toxic gas leaked from LG Polymers facility located near Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, the state government reported. At least 800 people were reportedly admitted to hospital. Ambulances, fire engines and policemen rushed to the chemical plant. Thousands of people were evacuated from the nearby villages, officials told.

Urging the residents to stay indoors, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation tweeted: "There is gas leakage identified at LG Polymers in Gopalpatnam. Requesting Citizens around these locations not to come out of houses for the sake of safety precautions."

The plant operated by LG Polymers was located in the outskirts of Visakhapatnam. The city and the surrounding area were home to around five million people. The plant was shut since late March due to coronavirus lockdown.

The local villagers informed the officials around 3.30 am today about the presence of gas in the air. "Hundreds of people have inhaled it and either fell unconscious or having breathing issues," Srijana Gummalla, Commissioner, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation said on Twitter.

Swarupa Rani, an Assistant Commissioner of Police in Visakhapatnam told Reuters that at least nine people had died and between 300-400 hospitalised. Another 1,500 people had been evacuated, mostly from a neighbouring village.

The LG Polymers plant makes polystyrene products, according to a company website, which are used in manufacturing electric fan blades, cups and cutlery and containers for cosmetic products such as make up. The raw material, styrene, is highly flammable and releases a poisonous gas when burnt.

Areas within an approximately 3-kilometer (nearly 2-mile) radius of the plant were vulnerable, the municipal corporation said in a tweet.

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation ask citizens to use wet masks or wet cloth to cover nose and mouth. PVC gas (or Styrene) leaked from LG Polymers, Vepagunta near Gopalapatnam in Visakhapatnam today. Eight people died after the leakage. Hundreds were admitted to the hospital.

GVMC officials blowing water through mist blowers to subside the effect of Syrene Gas leak at Gopalapatnam area of Visakhapatnam.

GVMC officials blowing water through mist blowers to subside the effect of Syrene Gas leak at Gopalapatnam area of Visakhapatnam. pic.twitter.com/jBuHMYR4zF — Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) (@GVMC_OFFICIAL) May 7, 2020

Primary report is PVC gas (or Styrene) leaked from LG Polymers, Vepagunta near Gopalapatnam in Visakhapatnam at around 2:30 AM today, said Srijana Gummalla, Commissioner, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation.

B K Naik, district hospitals coordinator, told AFP that at least 1,000 people had been sent to different hospitals, and that it was feared many others may be unconscious in their homes.

A team of 27 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnels is involved in the rescue operation. Evacuation is underway, says DG, NDRF

Prime Minister also called for a meeting with NDMA officials. "In the wake of the situation in Visakhapatnam, PM Narendra Nodi has called for a meeting of the NDMA at 11 AM," tweeted the Prime Minister's Office.

The incident in Visakhapatnam is disturbing. Have spoken to the NDMA officials and concerned authorities. We are continuously and closely monitoring the situation. I pray for the well-being of the people of Visakhapatnam: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) regarding the Vizag gas leakage incident.

"Spoke to officials of MHA and NDMA regarding the situation in Visakhapatnam, which is being monitored closely. I pray for everyone's safety and well-being in Visakhapatnam," Modi's tweet read.

The gas had leaked out of two 5,000-tonne tanks that had been unattended due to coronavirus lockdown in place since late March.

Seven people died after toxic gas started leaking from a chemical plant in Visakhapatnam today. The evacuation operation is still underway, said DG Sawang, DGP, Andhra Pradesh





