Andhra Pradesh clinches investments worth ₹13 lakh crore in Global Investors Summit 2023: CM Reddy1 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 10:59 PM IST
- Reddy added that through the Global Investor Summit, we are sharing the opportunities that the state has to offer the emphasis is on healthy competition and exploring long-term partnerships
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday said the state has received investment proposals worth ₹13 lakh crore with an employment opportunity for six lakh people.
