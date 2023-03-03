Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday said the state has received investment proposals worth ₹13 lakh crore with an employment opportunity for six lakh people.

Speaking at an event, the chief minister said, “As of today, we will execute 92 Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with 11 lakh crores, remaining will be executed tomorrow."

Reddy added that through the Global Investor Summit, we are sharing the opportunities that the state has to offer the emphasis is on healthy competition and exploring long-term partnerships.

He said that the APGIS is taking place in 2023. “This is an important year for India. Our country is playing a key role as the leader of G-20. This throws up great opportunities for India in terms of attracting global investment and technology. The state of Andhra Pradesh is prepared to be at the forefront of emerging growth opportunities."

The Chief Minister added that the state has potential in the renewable energy sector. “Andhra Pradesh is blessed with a large renewable energy potential of 82.5 GW. It is one of the very few states in India that has combined potential for solar, wind and pumped storage. We have also identified and set aside dedicated land parcels for wind, solar and pumped storage projects."