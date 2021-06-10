Andhra CM Jagan Reddy calls on Union Home Minister Amit Shah

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the two leaders are believed to have discussed issues concerning the southern state.

Earlier, Apna Dal (S) leader and Lok Sabha member Anupriya Patel also met Shah.

Patel was the Union minister of state for health in the government from 2014 to 2019.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also met Shah in Delhi, and is also likely to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his two-day visit.

