Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's uncle arrested by CBI in murder case
- The CBI took over the case in July 2020 and subsequently filed a charge sheet in the murder case on October 26, 2021.
According to officials, Y S Bhaskar Reddy, who is the uncle of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, has been arrested by the CBI in relation to the murder of former MP Vivekananda Reddy.
Vivekananda Reddy, who was the brother of the late Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy and also the uncle of Jagan Reddy, was discovered deceased at his residence in Pulivendula on the night of March 15, 2019, just a few weeks before the state assembly elections.
Initially, the case was investigated by a special investigation team (SIT) belonging to the state crime investigation department.
The CBI took over the case in July 2020 and subsequently filed a charge sheet in the murder case on October 26, 2021.
A supplementary charge sheet was also filed on January 31, 2022.
A supplementary charge sheet was also filed on January 31, 2022.