Andhra Pradesh: CM to hold first cabinet meeting after reshuffle on 13 May

Andhra Pradesh: CM to hold first cabinet meeting after reshuffle on 13 May2 min read . 09:16 PM IST
The Andhra Pradesh cabinet was reshuffled last month to include 13 new faces, while 11 members were retained from the earlier team
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to convene a cabinet meeting on 13 May – the first since the recent cabinet reshuffle.
"All the Departments of Secretariat are informed that the next meeting of the Council of Ministers will be held on Friday, May 13, 2022, at 11.00 am in the Cabinet Meeting Hall, on the 1st floor of Building No.1, A.P Secretariat, Velagapudi," Sameer Sharma, the chief secretary to the Andhra Pradesh government said in a notice.
The notice further requested the special chief secretaries, principal secretaries, and secretaries to the state government to send the proposals in the prescribed format to the general administration department by 4 pm on 11 May 20222, so as to brief the chief minister for placing before the council of ministers for consideration.
"The Departments are requested to furnish a soft copy of the Memorandum in English and Telugu languages in Word/PDF formats along with checklist and Takeaway Points. The Secretary concerned should hand over the draft resolutions in 0/o the C.S. and Press note (two copies) to the Deputy Director, I&PR available in the waiting hall immediately after the discussion is completed on the subject," the notice read.
Cabinet reshuffle
The Andhra Pradesh cabinet was reshuffled last month to include 13 new faces, while 11 members were retained from the earlier team.
The fresh team was constituted based on caste and community lines, with the most berths going to backward classes.
Two, including the chief minister, are from the minority communities, five from the scheduled castes and one from the scheduled tribes. Four from the Reddy and the Kapu communities have also been inducted.
When he took over as CM on 30 May 2019, Jagan had announced that he would undertake a complete overhaul of his cabinet after two and a half years and take in a new team.
The older cabinet was sworn in on 8 June 2019 and was supposed to be in office till 8 December 2021. For several reasons, including the Covid-19 pandemic, the cabinet reorganization was put off even past the due date.
