Sub Inspector Md. Ameer Ali told ANI that the fine has been imposed on one Ram Babu, a teacher and a resident of Chandraiahpet village.

Ram who had taken prior permission from the Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) Kali Prasad for the arrangement of marriage function at his place on Thursday was informed about the Covid-restrictions and reminded about being able to host 20 people, Ali said.

The sub-inspector said that when a team of police and revenue officials, alerted about the possibility of a huge gathering at the marriage, went to inspect, they found that Ram Babu had not heeded their warning and was planning to host an elaborate party.

The investigating officials upon questioning the cook on-site found that he was given instructions to cook both lunch and dinner for 250 people.

The MRO immediately slapped a fine of ₹2 lakh on Ram Babu, police said adding that no case has been filed against him.

14,429 COVID-19 cases, 103 deaths reported in AP

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh on Friday added 14,429 new cases of coronavirus, taking the gross to 16,57,986. In 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday, the state saw 20,746 patients recover from the pandemic infection and another 103 succumb, a health department bulletin said. The active cases in the state is now 1,80,362 after a total of 14,66,990 recoveries and 10,634 deaths, the bulletin said. Chittoor topped the chart with 2,291 new case additions and East Godavari 2,022. Four districts reported between 1,000 and 1,200 fresh cases each while seven registered below 1,000 each. Chittoor continued to report a high number of COVID-19 fatalities, with 15 in 24 hours. West Godavari also had 15 more deaths, Visakhapatnam 10, SPS Nellore nine, Anantapuramu, East Godavari and Krishna eight each, Guntur and Vizianagaram seven each, Srikakulam six, Kadapa and Kurnool four each and Prakasam two in a day.

