Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh on Friday added 14,429 new cases of coronavirus, taking the gross to 16,57,986. In 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday, the state saw 20,746 patients recover from the pandemic infection and another 103 succumb, a health department bulletin said. The active cases in the state is now 1,80,362 after a total of 14,66,990 recoveries and 10,634 deaths, the bulletin said. Chittoor topped the chart with 2,291 new case additions and East Godavari 2,022. Four districts reported between 1,000 and 1,200 fresh cases each while seven registered below 1,000 each. Chittoor continued to report a high number of COVID-19 fatalities, with 15 in 24 hours. West Godavari also had 15 more deaths, Visakhapatnam 10, SPS Nellore nine, Anantapuramu, East Godavari and Krishna eight each, Guntur and Vizianagaram seven each, Srikakulam six, Kadapa and Kurnool four each and Prakasam two in a day.