The Covid curfew in Andhra Pradesh has been further extended till June 30 but with a four-hour additional relaxation in timings. Accordingly, curfew will be in force from 6 pm to 6 am daily from June 21.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy announced this at a high-level review meeting on Covid-19 on Friday, as reported by news agency PTI. The Covid curfew, first imposed on May 5 this year, has so far been extended in phases till June 20.

A CMO release said all shops and business establishments will have to be shut by 5 pm daily. In East Godavari district, which has still been reporting a higher number of coronavirus cases, the curfew will be in force from 2 pm to 6 am. Government offices will function normally from June 21 and staff have been directed to attend work as per the revised schedule.

The slide in Andhra Pradesh's coronavirus graph continued as 6,151 new cases were registered in the state in 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday. The infection positivity rate from 1.02 lakh tests in a day turned out to 5.9%. While 7,728 patients recovered from the disease, another 58 succumbed in 24 hours, the data showed.

The main hotspot East Godavari district reported 1,244 fresh cases, Chittoor 937, West Godavari 647 and Prakasam 554 while the remaining nine districts added less than 500 each.

