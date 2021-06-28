The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday relaxed the ongoing Covid curfew by three more hours till 9 PM daily in eight of 13 districts from July 1 to 7.

In the remaining five districts, the existing curfew hours from 6 PM to 6 AM will continue since the coronavirus positivity rate remained over 5%.

Liquor shops, restaurants, and other shops will be closed from 9 PM, according to the Andhra Pradesh government's statement.

"Curfew is relaxed from 6 AM to 9 PM in 8 districts of the state where COVID positivity rate is less than 5%. The curfew will continue from 9 PM to 6 AM. Liquor shops, restaurants and other shops will be closed from 9 PM. Relaxation will be in effect from 1st-7th July," the CMO office said.

In East Godavari, West Godavari, Chittoor, Krishna and Prakasam districts the COVID curfew will continue to be in force from 6 PM to 6 AM due to a higher load of cases, as per the official statement.

"However, Curfew relaxation will not be in East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Chittoor and Prakasam districts. There Curfew relaxation will be from 6am to 6PM only," Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement

Further decision on relaxing curfew hours in these five districts would be taken after reviewing the infection positivity rate later, it said.

The COVID-19 curfew, first imposed on 5 May this year, has so far been extended in phases till June 30.

During the Covid curfew, government offices will function normally. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the authorities to ensure 100% attendance of employees.

Last week, the state government had also announced various measures to tackle a possible third wave of Covid-19, including hiring more doctors, and setting up three paediatric care centres at a cost of ₹180 crore each. The pediatric health centres would be constructed in Visakhapatnam, Guntur and Tirupati, as per the state government.

Yesterday, Andhra Pradesh reported 4,250 new cases of COVID-19, and 33 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department said.

As per the media bulletin, there are 44,773 active cases in the state.

The cumulative cases in the state now stand at 18,79,872 while the recovery tally in the state stands at 18,22,500.

As many as 12,599 people have succumbed to the COVID-19 so far in the state.

