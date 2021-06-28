Andhra Pradesh: Covid curfew relaxed by 3 hrs; what's allowed, what's not

"Curfew is relaxed from 6 AM to 9 PM in 8 districts of the state where COVID positivity rate is less than 5%. The curfew will continue from 9 PM to 6 AM. Liquor shops, restaurants and other shops will be closed from 9 PM. Relaxation will be in effect from 1st-7th July," the CMO office said.

