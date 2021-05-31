Curfew imposed in Andhra Pradesh has extended till June 10th, said Chief Minister's Office on Monday, according to ANI.

According to the latest health ministry data, active covid cases in Andhra Pradesh dropped in the last 24 hours to 165795. Overall, across the country, India reported the lowest daily new coronavirus infections in 50 days with 1,52,734 cases while the active caseload further declined to 20,26,092.

The total COVID-19 recoveries in Andhra Pradesh crossed 15 lakh on Sunday, resulting in a drop in the number of active cases as fresh positives too continued their downward slide for more than a week now.

Amid warnings of a possible third wave, the Andhra Pradesh government has constituted the AP Paediatric Covid-19 Task Force of experts to advise the government on all technical and medical issues related to children and prepare various protocols and conduct extensive training for medical, nursing and paramedical personnel.

The Task Force will look into the logistics like hospital facilities, oxygen masks for children, medicines and other issues and make necessary recommendations. The Task Force will be headed by B Chandrasekhar Reddy, a neurosurgeon and chairman of AP Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation and have seven other experts.

The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday made it mandatory for private hospitals and nursing homes to install Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) technology oxygen plants in proportion to their bed strength.

Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal issued an order, amending the Andhra Pradesh Allopathic Private Medical Care Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Rules, 2007, and prescribing the minimum standards for equipment and furniture for hospitals based on the bed strength.

