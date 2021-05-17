The Andhra Pradesh govt on Monday extended the curfew till May end, announced Chief Minister's Office. A decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The state government has imposed a half-day curfew since 5 May across the state to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The shops and business establishments were kept open from 6 am to 12 noon with Section 144 in force. Except for emergency services, all shops and commercial establishments are not allowed to operate after 12 noon.

