Andhra Pradesh covid curfew extended till May end. Check details

Andhra Pradesh covid curfew extended till May end. Check details1 min read . 02:05 PM IST
The state government has imposed a half-day curfew since 5 May across the state to curb the spread of coronavirus.
The Andhra Pradesh govt on Monday extended the curfew till May end, announced Chief Minister's Office. A decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
The shops and business establishments were kept open from 6 am to 12 noon with Section 144 in force. Except for emergency services, all shops and commercial establishments are not allowed to operate after 12 noon.
