AMARAVATI : Ina positive development the state of Andhra Pradesh saw a dip in daily count of Covid-19 cases, as the state logged 12,926 new Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday.

This took the total case load in the state to 21,66,194.

However, the total active case tally increased to 73,143 with Saturday's addition.

The state had reported 13,212 fresh cases on Friday.

There were 3,913 recoveries and six deaths in the last twenty four hours, the official bulletin confirmed.

The total recoveries now is at 20,78,513 and deaths 14,538, it said.

East Godavari became the first district in the state to register over three lakh coronavirus infections since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.

With 756 fresh cases, the gross cases in East Godavari reached 3,00,743 on Saturday. In 24 hours, Visakhapatnam district reported 1,959, Chittoor 1,566, Anantapuramu 1,379, Guntur 1,212 and Prakasam 1,001 new cases.

The remaining seven districts added less than 1,000 new cases each. Visakhapatnam reported three, SPS Nellore two and East Godavari one Covid-19 death in a day.

Meanwhile, experts have said that the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India may peak on January 23 with daily cases likely to remain below the four lakh mark.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!