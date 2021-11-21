The death toll due to rains in Andhra Pradesh reached 33 as more bodies were retrieved from the flooded streams, at least 12 people were reported missing. Meanwhile, fresh flood scare hover over temple-town Tirupati as a breach started developing in the Rayalacheruvu lake.

According to government data, the rain and flood-related death count was 20 in Kadapa, seven in Anantapuramu, four in Chittoor and two in SPS Nellore. In Nellore district, body of an unidentified person was found near the Somasila reservoir.

Over hundred train cancelled

The Chennai-Kolkata National Highway-16 remained cut off for traffic between Nellore and Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh as was the Chennai grand trunk rail route severing the all-important link between the southern and eastern and northern parts of the country. According to the South Central Railway, more than 100 express trains were cancelled because of the damage caused to the railway tracks near Nellore and 29 more diverted.

The Chennai-Mumbai rail route that runs through Kadapa district also remained shut as the tracks got washed away near Nandaluru.

Hundreds of vehicles stranded in Chennai-Kolkata National Highway-16

As floods caused devastation, the Chennai-Kolkata National Highway-16 had to be closed down for traffic in SPS Nellore district following a heavy breach at Padugupadu. The State Disaster Management Authority said more than two lakh cusecs of floodwater flowed out of the Somasila reservoir in SPS Nellore district, leading to the deluge.

This caused a breach at another location, Kovuru as well hitting the National Highway-16 route. Consequently, traffic on the NH-16 between Nellore and Vijayawada was suspended, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded for kilometres on either side.

Fresh flood scare in Tirupati

A fresh flood scare, meanwhile, stared temple-town Tirupati and surrounding villages as a breach started developing in the Rayalacheruvu lake. The Chittoor district authorities have directed people living in 20 villages to immediately move to safer locations.

Senior IAS officer P S Pradyumna, deputed to Chittoor district to oversee flood relief operations, told reporters: "The situation is grim, so we have forewarned the people to move to rehabilitation camps. While the tank capacity is just 0.2 tmc ft, it is now filled with 0.9 tmc ft." Every effort was being made to plug the breach and avoid any major calamity, he said.

In total, the government said 2,007 houses were damaged in four flood-hit districts, the highest being 911 in Chittoor, causing a loss of ₹5.18 crore. The loss on account of cattle and livestock was ₹2.47 crore in these districts. The state government ordered free distribution of 25 kg rice, one kg red gram dal, one litre of edible oil, a kg each of potatoes and onion to the flood-affected families.

