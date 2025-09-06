Andhra Pradesh declares health emergency in Guntur as 20 die from ‘mysterious illness’

Andhra Pradesh News: Following a series of unexplained deaths in Turakapalem village, Guntur district, Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has instructed health authorities to declare a health emergency in the area. Over the past two months, approximately 20 individuals have reportedly died from an unidentified illness, prompting urgent investigations and heightened public health measures.

CM Naidu reviewed the situation and ordered immediate hospitalisation of all villagers showing symptoms of illness.

"Taking serious note on continuous deaths in Turakapalem village, declare health emergency in the village and rush all those people suffering from illness to hospitals," said Naidu in an official statement.

He has directed officials to organize health camps over the weekend, make medical tests mandatory for all villagers, and prepare a comprehensive health profile.

The chief minister has also directed them to seek assistance from AIIMS–Mangalagiri experts and, if required, consult international specialists.

Health officials have been told to ensure no new cases emerge and continuously monitor the situation to prevent any further spread of the unidentified disease.

Officials briefed Naidu that melioidosis virus is suspected based on the last 72 hours’ reports, with blood samples sent for confirmation. The results are expected in three days.

According to officials, transmission from cattle is being examined, as most villagers depend on cattle rearing. The disease typically spreads during rainy seasons and floods, especially among farmers working in waterlogged fields.

Opposition Alleges TDP Govt’s Failure Meanwhile, senior YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu blamed the TDP-led government for the crisis, alleging negligence and contaminated drinking water as the cause of the deaths.

"People are dropping dead like birds, yet the rulers are unmoved. There must be an inquiry into how contaminated water was allowed into the tanks. It was only after we inspected the village that authorities stirred into action," said Rambabu in a YSRCP statement.

He demanded supply of mineral water and sanitation measures for the village, warning that any further loss of life in Turakapalem would not be tolerated.

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president YS Sharmila also alleged that government's failure led to Turakapalem deaths.