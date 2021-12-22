Andhra Pradesh Health department on Wednesday informed that a 39-year old woman who has just returned from Kenya has tested positive for the new coronavirus variant Omicron .

The woman has reached Chennai on 10 December and had travelled to Tirupati by road.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Dr Hymavati, the director of the state’s health department, said on Wednesday “She reached Tirupati by car. She was tested on reaching Tirupati and declared RT-PCR positive for Covid-19 on December 12."

She is healthy and has been kept under institutional quarantine. State health officials have kept her under close observation, the official twitter handle of ArogyaAndhra said.

“She was tested upon reaching Tirupati and was declared RT-PCR positive for Covid-19 on 12 December, 2021. Her sample was sent to CCMB, Hyderabad for genome sequencing and the result was declared as Omicron positive on 22-12-2021," it said.

However, six of the family members of the woman have tested negative for the virus.

This is the second case of Omicron identified in the state.

Samples of forty-five international travellers and eight contacts, who have tested positive for Covid-19, were sent to CCMB for further testing.

“The sample was sent to Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad for Genome Sequencing and the result was declared as Omicron Positive on 22 December," Dr Hymavati further told the news agency.

Earlier on 12 December a 34-year old foreign traveller, who came from Ireland, tested positive for Covid-19 with the latest strain Omicron.

In India, the total number of Omicron cases has crossed the 200-mark with Delhi and Maharashtra being the leading contributors.

