Andhra Pradesh: Devotee says he found cockroach in Srisailam Devasthanam temple; netizens say ‘unacceptable’| Watch

A man, identified as Saraschandra K, posted a video alleging a dead cockroach was found inside laddoo 'prasadam' at the Srisailam Devasthanam temple in Andhra Pradesh.

The incident, which has sparked uproar over hygiene issues, came to light on June 29 when the devotee reportedly noticed it just prior to eating it that he purchased. Netizens say it is “unacceptable”.

In a complaint letter, he mentioned that the ladoo was prepared by an irresponsible staff.

"On June 29, I visited the Srisailam Devasthanam and in the laddoo 'prasadam' I found an insect which is a cockroach. The Devasthnam staff is negligent while making 'prasadams'. Kindly take a note and sort out the issue," Saraschandra stated, according to NDTV.

The executive officer of the Srisailam Devasthanam temple, Srinivasa Rao, refuted the claim, saying the ladoos are made with proper hygiene considering cleanliness. "The laddoo are and will be made under the constant supervision of staff at the preparation center. There is no possibility of a cockroach being found in it," Srisailam said.

He requested devotees not to fret about the prasadam’s quality.

When Saraschandra tried to ask the temple officials about it, they attempted to snatch ladoo from him than offering a reasoning behind it.

What startled devotees standing at the counter was the absence of accountability who started showing concerns about the safety of prasadam. The situation got tensed when bystanders coerced the man to delete the video he had filmed of the alleged adulterated laddoo.

