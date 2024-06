Andhra Pradesh Election results 2024: As per the current trends reported by the ECI, the NDA alliance was leading in majority seats.

Andhra Pradesh has total 25 parliamentary constituencies.

As part of a seat sharing deal among NDA partners, TDP contested 17 Lok Sabha seats, while BJP put up candidates in 6 Lok Sabha seats. Janasena contested two Lok Sabha seats.

As per the ECI data, the TDP was leading in 16 Lok Sabha seats, while BJP was ahead in 3 Lok Sabha seats. Janasena Party was ahead in 2 Lok Sabha seats.

YSRCP was leading in 4 Lok Sabha seats.

List of candidates

Here is the full list of leading and trailing candidates in Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha election –

Amalapuram: TDP’s GM Harish (Balayogi) leading and YSRCP’s Rapaka Varaprasada Rao trailing

Anakapalle: BJP’s C.M. Ramesh leading and YSRCP’s Budi Mutyala Naidu trailing

Ananthapur: TDP’s Ambica G Lakshminarayana Valmiki leading and YSRCP’s Malagundla Sankar Narayana trailing

Araku: YSRCP’s Gumma Thanuja Rani leading and BJP’s Kothapalli Geetha trailing

Bapatla: TDP’s Krishna Prasad Tenneti and YSRCP’s Nandigam Suresh Babu trailing

Chittoor: TDP’s Daggumalla Prasada Rao leading and YSRCP’s Reddeppa.N . trailing

Eluru: TDP’s Putta Mahesh Kumar leading and YSRCP’s Karumuri Sunil Kumar trailing

Guntur: TDP’s DR Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani leading and YSRCP’s Kilari Venkata Rosaiah trailing

Hindupur: TDP’s BK Parthasarathi leading and YSRCP’s J Shantha trailing

Kadapa: YSRCP’s Y.S. Avinash Reddy leading and TDP’s Chadipiralla Bhupesh Subbarami Reddy trailing

Kakinada: Janasena’s Tangella Uday Srinivas (Tea Time Uday) leading and YSRCP’s Chalamalasetty Sunil trailing

Kurnoolu: TDP’s Bastipati Nagaraju Panchalingala leading and YSRCP’s BY Ramaiah trailing

Machilipatnam: Janasena’s Balashowry Vallabhaneni leading and YSRCP’s Simhadri Chandra Sekhar Rao trailing

Nandyal: TDP’s DR Byreddy Shabari leading and YSRCP’s Pocha Brahmananda Reddy trailing

Narsapuram: BJP’s Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma leading and YSRCP’s Umabala Guduri trailing

Narsaraopet: TDP’s Lavu Srikrishna Devarayalu leading and YSRCP’s Anil Kumar Poluboina trailing

Nellore : TDP’s Prabhakar Reddy Vemireddy leading and YSRCP’s Venumbaka Vijayasai Reddy trailing

Ongole: TDP’s Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy leading and YSRCP’s DR Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy trailing

Rajahmundry: BJP’s Daggubati Purandheshwari leading and YSRCP’s DR. Guduri Srinivas trailing

Rajampet: YSRCP’s PV Midhun Reddy leading and BJP’s Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy trailing

Srikakulam: TDP’s Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu leading and YSRCP’s Tilak Perada trailing

Thirupathi: YSRCP’s Gurumoorthy Maddila leading and BJP’s Vara Prasad Rao Velagapalli trailing

Vijayawada: TDP’s Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) leading and YSRCP’s Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) trailing

Visakhapatnam: TDP’s Sribharat Mathukumili leading and YSRCP’s Jhansi Lakshmi trailing

Vizianagaram: TDP’s Appalanaidu Kalisetti leading and YSRCP’s Bellana Chandrasekhar trailing

