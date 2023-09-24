Andhra Pradesh ex-CM Chandrababu Naidu's judicial custody extended till 5 October1 min read 24 Sep 2023, 07:09 PM IST
Court in Vijayawada extends TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu’s judicial remand till October 5, CID lawyer Y N Vivekananda tells news agency PTI
Telegu Desam Party (TDP) chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s judicial remand has been extended till 5 October, CID lawyer Y N Vivekananda told news agency PTI. The order was passed by a court in Vijaywada.
