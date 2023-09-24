Telegu Desam Party (TDP) chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s judicial remand has been extended till 5 October, CID lawyer Y N Vivekananda told news agency PTI. The order was passed by a court in Vijaywada.

A team of Andhra Pradesh Police CID officials concluded their two-day interrogation of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the Skill Development Corporation scam case on Sunday at Rajamahendravaram Central Prison.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau Court had on Friday granted the CID two days' custody of the 73-year-old TDP chief for interrogation in the case. In compliance with the court’s orders, Naidu’s questioning by CID officials was allowed from 9:30 AM to 5 PM on both days (September 23 and 24) with regular five-minute breaks given to him to consult his lawyer.

Naidu was arrested on 9 September, for allegedly misappropriating funds from the Skill Development Corporation, which resulted in a purported loss of over ₹300 crore to the state exchequer.

On Saturday, Chandrababu Naidu had moved the Supreme Court of India challenging the Andhra Pradesh High Court's order dismissing his plea for quashing the FIR against him in Skill Development Corporation scam case.

On Friday, TDP state president K Atchen Naidu had said the party’s legal wing will approach the Supreme Court in the wake of the Andhra Pradesh High Court dismissing party leader N Chandrababu Naidu's FIR quash petition.

Atchen Naidu noted the TDP’s legal wing is going through the High Court order, and alleged that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had adopted a vengeful approach towards the southern state’s principal opposition party.

