Andhra Pradesh: Eight workers killed in Vizag Steel Plant as molten iron spills

At least eight workers of the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (Vizag Steel Plant) were killed and six others injured here on Monday after molten iron spilt on them, officials said, as reported by PTI.

Police said some of the injured workers suffered grievously.

"Eight workers were killed, and six others were injured, some of them grievously," an official told PTI.

According to police, a large bucket carrying molten metal became dislodged and crashed down, triggering a massive fire at the plant’s Steel Melting Shop-1 and burning workers alive, the Indian Express reported.

Meanwhile, as per Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav by Visakhapatnam district health officials, bodies of four of the deceased had reached the steel plant’s general hospital by 6:30 pm on Monday, PTI reported.



Here's what officials said “We are undertaking rescue operations. So far, five bodies have been recovered,” the official told PTI.

However, an official press release from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's office said multiple workers were killed in the industrial accident without giving the number of casualties. Naidu expressed deep anguish over the deaths.

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He directed that all departments should work in coordination to extend help.

According to the police, molten iron spilt while being moved in a bucket by a crane.

Police said the molten iron was extremely hot at about 1,600 degrees Celsius.

"A total of six casualties reported to the steel plant's general hospital," an official press release said.

"We are undertaking rescue operations," an official told PTI earlier.

A press release from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's office said multiple workers were killed in the industrial accident. Naidu expressed deep anguish over the deaths. He directed that all departments should work in coordination to extend help.

(With inputs from agencies)