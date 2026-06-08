Andhra Pradesh: Eight workers killed in Vizag Steel Plant as molten iron spills

At least eight workers of the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (Vizag Steel Plant) were killed and six others injured here on Monday after molten iron spilt on them, officials said, as reported by PTI.

Police said some of the injured workers suffered grievously.

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"Eight workers were killed, and six others were injured, some of them grievously," an official told PTI.

According to police, a large bucket carrying molten metal became dislodged and crashed down, triggering a massive fire at the plant’s Steel Melting Shop-1 and burning workers alive, the Indian Express reported.

Meanwhile, as per Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav by Visakhapatnam district health officials, bodies of four of the deceased had reached the steel plant’s general hospital by 6:30 pm on Monday, PTI reported.



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Here's what officials said “We are undertaking rescue operations. So far, five bodies have been recovered,” the official told PTI.

However, an official press release from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's office said multiple workers were killed in the industrial accident without giving the number of casualties. Naidu expressed deep anguish over the deaths.

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He directed that all departments should work in coordination to extend help.

According to the police, molten iron spilt while being moved in a bucket by a crane.

Police said the molten iron was extremely hot at about 1,600 degrees Celsius.

"A total of six casualties reported to the steel plant's general hospital," an official press release said.

"We are undertaking rescue operations," an official told PTI earlier.

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A press release from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's office said multiple workers were killed in the industrial accident. Naidu expressed deep anguish over the deaths. He directed that all departments should work in coordination to extend help.

(With inputs from agencies)

(This is a developing story…check back later for updates)

About the Author Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both glob...Read More ✕ Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact.



Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis.



For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.

Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news.



She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts



Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order.



An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.

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