Andhra Pradesh: Former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's car seized by police after convoy runs over man during rally

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's car was seized by the Nallapadu police on Tuesday in connection with the probe against him for running over a man in Guntur.

Advertisement

A video of the seizing shows officials visiting the ex-CM's house and taking away the car.

A 55-year-old man came under the wheels of Reddy's convoy and died during a rally of the ex-CM in the state. Reddy and five of his aides have been booked for culpable homicide.

The vehicle involved in the fatal accident was the one Reddy was travelling in, Guntur police had confirmed on Monday.

The case, initially filed under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on a complaint by the victim's wife Cheeli Lurdhu Mary, has now been reclassified under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 49 (act endangering human life or personal safety of others).

Also Read | Ex-Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy booked in attempt to murder case

Jagan Mohan Reddy's convoy runs over man The case against Jagan Mohan Reddy was registered after the incident occurred during a rally held by the ex-CM on June 18, where the victim, Cheeli Singayya, was allegedly run over by the YSRCP supremo's vehicle.

Advertisement

“After examining multiple sources, including video footage, CCTV recordings, drone visuals, and eyewitness accounts, it was confirmed that the deceased was seen under the wheels of the Ex-Chief Minister's vehicle. Consequently, the charges were altered to Sections 105 and 49 of the BNS,” the police said in its statement.

Also Read | Elderly man crushed while showering flowers on Jagan Reddy’s convoy during rally

The police further added, “Permission was granted only for the Ex-Chief Minister's convoy and three vehicles to travel from Tadepalli to Sattenapalli as part of the tour programme of Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on 18.06.2025. While the convoy was passing near the Anjaneya Swamy statue located at Etukuru Bypass, under the jurisdiction of Nallapadu Police Station, information was received about a road accident. A male person was reported to have sustained bleeding injuries.”

Advertisement

Upon receiving the information, police immediately admitted the injured individual, identified as Cheeli Singaiah, to the hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The police said that six individuals were present in the vehicle, including Ramana Reddy, Car Driver, Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Former Chief Minister, K. Nageshwar Reddy, Personal Assistant, Y. V. Subba Reddy, Former Member of Parliament, Perni Nani Venkateswara Rao, Former MLA; and Vidadala Rajini, Former Minister.