Andhra Pradesh gas leak: Over 120 women workers fall sick, hospitalised

At least 121 women have been hospitalized in Andhra Pradesh after a gas leak at an apparel manufacturing plant on Wednesday. The factory workers complained of nausea and vomiting at a plant in the Atchyutapuram district of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday night. Some of the women, who were working at the factory told the media they smelt a burning sensation when they went to the canteen. Immediately they experienced vomiting, irritation in the eyes, and also nausea. They then immediately rushed back to the plant from the canteen, where some of them fell unconscious and the management shifted them to hospitals. Police told media agencies that the women's condition is stable and added, "There are no deaths. Investigations are going on".

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}