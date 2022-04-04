Andhra Pradesh gets a new map with 13 new districts. Full list here

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Andhra Pradesh today created 13 new districts taking the total number to 26. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy digitally inaugurated 13 new districts in the state from his office camp in Tadepalli in the Guntur district. All the new districts have come into effect from April 4. Ministers, MPs, MLAs, district collectors and superintendents of police attended the inaugural programmes in their respective districts.

The new names of the 13 new districts are as follows

Alluri Sitharama Raju district at PaderuAnakapalli, Annamayya district at Rayachoti; Bapatla, Chittoor, East Godavari district at Rajamagendravaram; Kakinada at East Godavari district; Konaseema district at Amalapuram; Nandyal, NTR district at Vijayawada; Palnadu district at Narasaraopet; Parvathipuram Manyam, Sri Satya Sai district at Puttaparthy; Tirupathi district and West Godavari District at Bhimavaram; Ananathapuramu, Guntur, Krishna district at Machilipatnam; Kurnool, Prakasam district at Ongole; Sri PottiSriramulu district at Nellore; Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and YSR district at Kadapa.

The Andhra Pradesh government had issued the official gazette notification for carving out 13 new districts under the AP Districts Formation Act, Section 3(5), on January 25, 2022.

