This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
All 24 ministers of the cabinet had resigned on Thursday in a move that was 'happily' welcomed by Chief Minister Reddy as part of the preparation for upcoming state elections in 2024
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Sunday accepted the resignations of 24 ministers. This comes a day before the new cabinet of Jagan Mohan Reddy is expected to be sworn.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Sunday accepted the resignations of 24 ministers. This comes a day before the new cabinet of Jagan Mohan Reddy is expected to be sworn.
“On the advice of the CM of Andhra Pradesh, the Governor has been pleased to accept the resignations tendered by 24 cabinet ministers with immediate effect," the Governor's office said in an official press communique.
“On the advice of the CM of Andhra Pradesh, the Governor has been pleased to accept the resignations tendered by 24 cabinet ministers with immediate effect," the Governor's office said in an official press communique.
All 24 ministers of the cabinet had resigned on Thursday in a move that was “happily" welcomed by Chief Minister Reddy as part of the preparation for upcoming state elections in 2024.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
All 24 ministers of the cabinet had resigned on Thursday in a move that was “happily" welcomed by Chief Minister Reddy as part of the preparation for upcoming state elections in 2024.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The ministers remained in their posts for exactly 34 months.
The ministers remained in their posts for exactly 34 months.
When he took over as CM on 30 May 2019, Jagan had announced that he would undertake a complete overhaul of his cabinet after two and a half years and take in a new team.
When he took over as CM on 30 May 2019, Jagan had announced that he would undertake a complete overhaul of his cabinet after two and a half years and take in a new team.
The older cabinet was sworn in on 8 June 2019 and was supposed to be in office till 8 December 2021. For several reasons, including the Covid-19 pandemic, the cabinet reorganization was put off even past the due date.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The older cabinet was sworn in on 8 June 2019 and was supposed to be in office till 8 December 2021. For several reasons, including the Covid-19 pandemic, the cabinet reorganization was put off even past the due date.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Last month, the CM announced that he would undertake the cabinet reorganisation after Ugadi (Telugu New Year’s Day that fell on 2 April) and the subsequent formation of new districts. The new districts came into being on 4 April, clearing the way for the Cabinet rejig.
Last month, the CM announced that he would undertake the cabinet reorganisation after Ugadi (Telugu New Year’s Day that fell on 2 April) and the subsequent formation of new districts. The new districts came into being on 4 April, clearing the way for the Cabinet rejig.
The newly formed cabinet is expected to have a mixture of senior and experienced leaders as well as fresh and young faces for balanced governance.
Reddy on Wednesday, handed over the final list of the 19 ministers being dropped from the cabinet to the Governor, news agency PTI reported.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Reddy on Wednesday, handed over the final list of the 19 ministers being dropped from the cabinet to the Governor, news agency PTI reported.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
They said that the existing structure of the council of ministers would be retained, with five Deputy CMs in place. One DCM post will be given each to a legislator belonging to SC, ST, Muslim, Backward Caste and Kapu communities.
They said that the existing structure of the council of ministers would be retained, with five Deputy CMs in place. One DCM post will be given each to a legislator belonging to SC, ST, Muslim, Backward Caste and Kapu communities.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!