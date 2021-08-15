The Andhra Pradesh government on Sunday further extended the coronavirus curfew in the state till 21 August with at least half of the districts recording a good number of new cases daily.

Anil Kumar Singhal, Principal Secretary (Health), said that the 10 pm to 6 am Covid-19 curfew has been extended after a thorough review of the pandemic situation and keeping in view the number of positive cases.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC would continue to be in force even during non-curfew hours, according to a PTI report. Gatherings at marriages, functions and religious events should not exceed 150 persons.

"Following Covid appropriate behaviour is a must at all congregations. Any violation will attract action as per the Disaster Management Act and the IPC," Singhal said. The Principal Secretary directed the district Collectors, Commissioners and Superintendents of Police to enforce the orders scrupulously.

Meanwhile, active Covid-19 cases dwindled by 345 to 17,865 in Andhra Pradesh even as the state reported 1,506 new positives and 1,835 recoveries on Sunday.

Andhra also registered 16 more deaths in 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday, the latest bulletin said. The cumulative Covid-19 cases now touched 19,93,697.

The total recoveries increased to 19,62,185 and toll to 13,647, the bulletin added. East Godavari district reported 319, Chittoor 217, SPS Nellore 181, West Godavari 170, Guntur 162 and Prakasam 102 fresh cases.

The remaining seven districts added less than 100 new cases each. Chittoor and Krishna had four fresh fatalities each, East Godavari and Visakhapatnam two each while Guntur, Srikakulam, SPS Nellore and West Godavari had one each in a day.

With agency inputs

