Faced with a shortage of doses, the Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday issued a call for global tenders to procure Covid-19 vaccines.

Speaking to the media, Andhra Pradesh medical and health principal secretary Anil Kumar Singhal said that the last date for filing bids is 3 June.

He further informed that the pre-bid meeting is likely to be held on 20 or 22 May.

"Some could be single-dose and some double dose vaccine. Based on the bids, we will make the purchase (of the number of doses) accordingly," said Singhal.

He said that many state governments are coming forward to implement the decisions taken by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

"Other states are following the decisions taken by Andhra Pradesh in the fight against coronavirus like calling global tenders for purchase of vaccines, gearing up for giving permissions for production of vaccine in the state, and requesting Center to let 45 plus people inoculate both the doses at first before providing vaccine to 18 to 45-year-old people," Singhal said.

The state government had earlier informed that it has identified 2.04 crore people in the 18- 45 age group for whom the Covid-19 vaccine has to be administered.

Further talking about the state's preparation, Singhal said that additional beds in German hangers are being provided in government hospitals where beds are already full.

"As of now 38 locations are identified and German hangers with beds are set up in 6 locations. The remaining 32 locations will be provided with the facilities in few days. Meanwhile, facilities for seating and drinking water are being arranged at vaccination centres," Singhal said.

He said that the state government has decided to cover all Covid-19 patients getting treatment in private hospitals under the ArogyaSri scheme and provide cash-less treatment for them.

He said there are 39,749 beds in private hospitals all over the state. 26,030 of them are getting medical services under ArogyaSri. This number will increase much more in next week.

Singhal informed that more medical staff is deployed now than last year. This year 3,025 general duty medical officers, 5,493 staff nurses, 2,472 sweepers are appointed. A total of 600 staff are taken in this one year alone.

"As per the guidelines of the central government, services of medical students can be used for Covid-19 services. 1,143 PG students, 1,294 house surgeons, 954 MBBS students and 638 dentists are identified and intimated. They will join duties in two three days," he said.

