Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has raised prices of liquor by another 50 per cent, taking the total overall hike in the price of liquor to 75%, according to News agencies.

The revised rates, which is effective today, comes only a day after the state govt imposed a 25 per cent hike as shops were reopened in relaxation of the ongoing lockdown. Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) Rajat Bhargava said the abnormal increase in liquor rates was to 'discourage' people from consumption and safeguard health.

The state government also decided to open liquor outlets from 12 noon, instead of 11 am, till 7 pm. The entire liquor business in Andhra is controlled by the state government through its own retail outlets, numbering 3,468.

The opening of liquor vends in Andhra Pradesh on Monday led to chaos with people lining up outside liquor shops, ignoring physical distancing norms. Of the total 3,468 retail liquor outlets run by the state-owned AP State Beverages Corporation Limited, 2,345 were opened in various districts following easing of lockdown restrictions by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. Even in the coronavirus hotspot districts like Kurnool, Guntur and Krishna, a good number of shops were re-opened as hundreds of people lined up to purchase liquor

Meanwhile, the Delhi govt has imposed a 70 per cent 'Special Corona Fee' on liquor with effect from today.

The move will boost the government revenue, which has been hit hard due to the coronavirus-forced lockdown, but there will be a steep rise in the prices of retails liquor bottle.

"70 per cent 'Special Corona Fee' has been imposed on the MRP of liquor bottles. The new rate will be applicable from Tuesday," a source said.

In a late night notification, the Finance Department of the Delhi government said, "70 per cent of the maximum retail price (will be levied) on all categories of liquor sold through retail licensees for consumption..."

For instance, a liquor bottle with a maximum retail price of ₹1,000 earlier, will now cost ₹1,700 in the city.

-With agency inputs

