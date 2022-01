The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday issued stricter Covid-related restrictions in view of the spurt in number of cases over the past few days. The government will impose a penalty of ₹100 for not wearing mask at public places.

AP has capped occupancy in theatres at 50%. The state government will allow a maximum of 100 people in indoor public gatherings and 200 for outdoor gatherings.

It has also decided to clamp the Covid curfew from 11 pm to 5 am as the state saw a sudden jump in coronavirus cases as over 4,000 were added in just the last five days.

At a high-level review meeting here, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the Health Department officials to enforce other restrictions as well and ensure people strictly followed Covid Appropriate Behaviour to check the spread of the virus.

Henceforth, only 200 people will be permitted for any outdoor event and half that number for an indoor event. Only alternate seating will be permitted in cinema halls and auditoria. Physical distancing should be maintained in all places of worship.

"Ensure that people necessarily wear a (facial) mask. If not, impose penalty. Shops and business establishments should strictly followed all Covid restrictions," the Chief Minister told the Health officials.

The Chief Minister also directed the officials to set up one Covid Care Centre with all facilities in each of the 175 Assembly constituencies. The 104 emergency call centre should also be strengthened to promptly respond to any calls for medical help.

Meanwhile, AP reported 1,257 fresh cases of Covid-19, the highest in a day after September 24, 2021. The cumulative positives now increased to 20,81,859, the latest bulletin said.

In 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday, the state also reported 140 recoveries and two more deaths, the bulletin said. The number of active cases shot up to 4,774 after a total of 20,62,580 recoveries and 14,505 deaths, it added.

Chittoor district registered the highest 254 fresh cases, Visakhapatnam 196, Anantapuramu 138, Krishna 117, Guntur 104 and SPS Nellore 103.

East Godavari reported 93, Vizianagaram 83 and Srikakulam 55 cases while the remaining four districts added less than 40 new cases each. Guntur and Visakhapatnam districts reported one fresh Covid-19 fatality each in a day.

